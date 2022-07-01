Peroxide 'Folklore' Misleads Walgreens' Customers, Suit Says

By Donald Morrison (July 1, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Walgreens Co. has been hit with a proposed class action alleging its branded 3% hydrogen peroxide solution misleads consumers by stating it is good "for treatment of minor cuts & abrasions" without offering credible scientific or medical evidence to support the use of the product for that purpose. Jim Novotney in a suit filed Thursday in northern Illinois federal court refers to the use of hydrogen peroxide to treat cuts as "folklore" and claims Walgreens' product ignores the stated opinion of many in the medical community that hydrogen peroxide can cause more harm than good when applied to cuts. "If a...

