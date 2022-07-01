Amazon Says Texas Driver OT Suit Belongs In Arbitration

By Caleb Drickey (July 1, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon Logistics Inc. told a Texas federal court that a former contractor's claims that it flouted a binding deal and illegally pushed driver benefits and other employment costs onto last-mile delivery firms were matters for arbitration, not litigation. In a Thursday bid to compel arbitration, Amazon said that The Clei Group LLC's claims were rooted in the language of a contract it signed before it began delivering Amazon packages, and that the contract contained a valid arbitration clause. "Despite tethering each of its claims to the agreement, the complaint ignores the existence of the arbitration provision," Amazon said. In a complaint...

