Dunkin' Says Some NJ Owners Violating Deal To Shut Down

By Rae Ann Varona (July 1, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Dunkin' Donuts sued the owners of several New Jersey franchise locations, saying they continued to operate in violation of an agreement that was reached to settle allegations that the franchisees failed to verify that their employees could work in the U.S. The coffee and donut company told a New Jersey federal court that the franchisees are harming its "goodwill and reputation" by using its trademarks and proprietary marks, despite having previously promised to either sell the franchises by a deadline or terminate their franchise agreements. "Defendants' use in commerce of Dunkin's trademarks and trade names outside the scope of the franchise...

