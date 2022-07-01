Mall Tenants Seek Class Cert. In Simon Property Fraud Suit

By Charlie Innis (July 1, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of mall tenants claiming Simon Property Group stole over $32 million by inflating their electricity charges asked a Florida federal judge to certify all the classes, arguing discovery has proven their allegations. In a motion filed Thursday, named plaintiff Café Gelato & Panini LLC told the court that the proposed classes – including 4,607 members and multiple subclasses – fit the prerequisites for class certification in their Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit. "Defendants own and operate shopping malls and through uniform practices, procedures, invoices, and lease provisions, have stolen more than $32 million from class members...

