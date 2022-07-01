Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta Sinks Photo-Tagging Patents Under Alice

By Jasmin Jackson (July 1, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted Meta's calls to dismiss claims that photo-tagging features on Facebook and Instagram infringe a patent-holding company's technology, invalidating the asserted patents under Alice because they are abstract and lack an inventive element.

U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall said in an order granting dismissal Thursday that Meta Platforms Inc. can dodge claims that Facebook infringed four patents held by Angel Technologies Group LLC that cover algorithms for helping users digitally tag photographs. The order similarly lets Meta's Instagram platform shake claims that it infringed three of those patents.

Judge Consuelo determined that the claimed technology is...

