B. Braun Ex-Workers Get Class Cert. In 401(k) Fees Suit

By Abby Wargo (July 1, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge certified a class of B. Braun Medical Inc. ex-employees who say the medical device manufacturer flouted federal benefits law by charging lofty fees on their 401(k) plan, after the Third Circuit ruled on a related lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith signed off on class certification for more than 63,000 B. Braun retirees on Thursday after waiting on the Third Circuit's ruling in Boley v. Universal Health Servs. Inc. at the request of both parties. Both cases involve employers challenging class representatives' ability to claim Employee Retirement Income Security Act violations in relation to 401(k) fund...

