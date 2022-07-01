Red States Challenge DOT's Tighter Fuel Economy Standards

By Morgan Conley (July 1, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A group of Republican-led states say in a new lawsuit that the U.S. Department of Transportation stepped outside its authority with a decision to finalize stricter fuel economy standards for cars. Texas, Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio, Utah and other states asked the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to review the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's new corporate average fuel economy, or CAFE, standards, which require automakers to increase fuel efficiency by 8% annually for model years 2024 and 2025 and 10% by the 2026 model year, boosting the average efficiency to 49 miles per gallon. In a statement announcing the petition Friday, Texas...

