Claims Court Blocks Unrestricted Gov't Use Of Raytheon Info

By Rae Ann Varona (July 1, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Raytheon can keep proprietary marks on its lists of vendors that supply missile system parts for the U.S. Army, after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled that the lists are not technical data that gives the government more access rights. Raytheon had sued the federal government after an Army contracting officer ordered the company to remove language restricting the use of information from its vendor list, which identified suppliers Raytheon purchased missile system parts from. The Army had said the lists contained technical data that the government had the right to use with little or no restrictions, according to company,...

