Hunton Adds Ex-Shearman Energy Deals Atty In New York

By Kevin Penton (July 1, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP added a project development and finance attorney previously with Shearman & Sterling LLP who has worked on various major international energy infrastructure projects as a counsel in New York, the firm has announced. Christian Rudloff will work as part of Hunton's energy and infrastructure team, where he will concentrate his practice on advising international corporations and financial companies involved in various aspects of energy infrastructure projects, particularly in Latin America, the firm announced Thursday. Rudloff has worked on projects such as representing the borrowers and sponsors for approximately $235 million in financing for two photovoltaic projects in...

