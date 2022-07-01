First Guaranty Mortgage Gets Court OK To Tap $11M

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 1, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. got court permission Friday to access $11 million of a bankruptcy financing package after resolving multiple objections from its banking partners and unsecured creditors at a virtual first day hearing. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt of the District of Delaware gave his interim approval for the debtor-in-possession financing, which included a "cash flow" financing facility and a "repo facility" that will allow the company to keep funding in-process mortgage loans. The proposed financing package requires FGMC to complete its Chapter 11 plan within 120 days. "It looks from the DIP milestones that we're looking...

