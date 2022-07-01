New York Youth Club Targets Quick Ch. 11 Claim Mediation

By Vince Sullivan (July 1, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Madison Square Boys & Girls Club told a New York bankruptcy judge Friday that it wants to get going with mediation on nearly 150 sexual abuse claims as soon as possible to stave off a potential liquidation, which is likely absent a negotiated settlement. During a virtual first-day hearing, debtor attorney Alan W. Kornberg of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP said the organization has virtually no debt and only filed for Chapter 11 to deal with the abuse claims arising from conduct that occurred between the 1940s and 1988. "We're here to find a way to fairly and equitably...

