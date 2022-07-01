SEC Says Ga. Broker Scammed Clients To Buy $1.7M Home

By Katryna Perera (July 1, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued a securities trader whose firm was previously affiliated with LPL Investments, accusing him of defrauding customers out of nearly $1.7 million through a "variety of schemes" so he could purchase a home. The SEC filed its complaint Thursday against Eric S. Hollifield, a 49-year-old Georgia resident, who was a registered representative of LPL from 2016 to 2021 and a co-owner, principal, managing member and investment adviser of Hamilton Investment Counsel LLC. The SEC alleges that during 2020, Hollifield defrauded two advisory clients and one brokerage customer by misappropriating their funds for his personal use,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS