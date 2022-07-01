Legal Docs Can Go Directly To Russian Gov't After Attys Exit

By Ronan Barnard (July 1, 2022, 6:37 PM BST) -- A London judge agreed Friday to let a group of Yukos Oil investors present legal documents to the Russian Federation directly after White & Case LLP stopped representing the country in its dispute over $57 billion worth of arbitral awards. High Court Judge Robin Knowles said he was "fully content" to make an order that documents can be served directly to specified representatives of the Russian state, which was not represented at the hearing, after White & Case pulled out due to the invasion of Ukraine. The investors are attempting to enforce arbitration awards issued by a Hague tribunal in 2014....

