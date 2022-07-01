Miramax Says It Has Rights To 'Pulp Fiction' Screenplay, Too

By Hailey Konnath (July 1, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Miramax owns the rights to both the "Pulp Fiction" film and screenplay, the studio said in California court Thursday, arguing that Quentin Tarantino cannot auction off exclusive scenes from the film as non-fungible tokens and urging the court to reject the filmmaker's attempt to get its copyright suit axed. The entertainment giant said Tarantino is trying to excuse his "infringing behavior" by making multiple mischaracterizations of his rights. That includes overlooking dispositive language from the applicable agreements in his filings with the court, Miramax said. The court should deny his motion for judgment on the pleadings, Miramax said in its Thursday...

