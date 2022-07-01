Cannabis Bill Roundup: Pa. Scores Its Own SAFE Banking Act

By Sam Reisman (July 1, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California advanced or approved bills intended to bolster their cannabis industries, while the District of Columbia may have found a workaround for Congress' refusal to let the district set up a regulated recreational market. Here are the major legislative moves in cannabis reform from the past week. Pennsylvania The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Friday sent a bill shielding banks and insurance companies that work with the medical marijuana industry from liability to the governor's desk. H.B. 331 was approved by the House on a 173-27 vote two days following its approval by the Senate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS