Fla. Insurance Co. Drops Suit Over Rivals' Tribal Health Plans

By Lauren Berg (July 1, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida insurance company told a New Jersey federal judge Friday it has agreed to dismiss its lawsuit alleging that a group of insurance and marketing businesses conspired to illegally sell health plans associated with Native American tribes. Health Option One LLC, which does business as Insurance Care Direct, entered into a stipulation with First Enroll LLC, Kratos Investments LLC and Beeman's Future Inc. and gave notice that it had voluntarily dismissed its claims against Infinix Media LLC and RM7 Services LLC, according to the filings. "The parties to this action … hereby jointly stipulate and agee to the voluntary dismissal...

