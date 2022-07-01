Judge Halts Cheat Code Sales In 'Destiny 2' IP Feud

By Jasmin Jackson (July 1, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a software company's sales of video game cheat codes in a copyright and trademark suit lodged by Bungie Inc., the developer of multiplayer game "Destiny 2," determining Bungie will likely succeed on claims that the codes illegally reproduce its product. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly said in an order granting a preliminary injunction that software company Aimjunkies.com is barred from selling the disputed "Destiny 2" cheat codes that Bungie Inc. says infringe various registered copyrights and trademarks on the first-person battle game. According to Judge Zilly, "Bungie is likely to succeed on...

