9th Circ. Won't Rethink Calif.'s In-State Foie Gras Sales Ban

By Lauren Berg (July 1, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday refused to rethink its May ruling that California's ban on the in-state sale of foie gras is neither preempted by federal law nor unconstitutional, but that certain out-of-state sales of the force-fed bird products are allowed under Golden State law. A split-three judge appellate panel rejected the foie gras sellers' bid for to reargue their case, with two of the judges voting to deny a panel rehearing and no judge on the full court requesting a vote for en banc consideration, according to the order. U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, who partially dissented from the panel's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS