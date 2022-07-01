Pa. County Sues Major Pharmacy Chains Over Opioid Controls

By Matthew Santoni (July 1, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy chains CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to an epidemic of opioid addiction, overdose deaths and strains on public resources in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, through their negligent monitoring and control of the prescriptions they filled, according to a lawsuit the county filed in Pennsylvania state court. The Keystone State's second-biggest county said the pharmacies had "utterly failed in their gatekeeper role" in preventing overuse and diversion of prescription drugs that then fueled the crisis of abuse, addiction and overdoses that strained county services like drug treatment programs, the county jail, the county morgue, and the county foster care system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS