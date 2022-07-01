Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: First Guaranty Mortgage Corp.

By Vince Sullivan (July 1, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Residential mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court on Thursday in the midst of cash flow problems arising from a downturn in the mortgage origination and refinancing business. (iStock.com/wutwhanfoto) The company said it originated about $10.6 billion in loans in 2021, but projected issuing only about $6 billion in loans for 2022. It said it would cease new loan business, but would continue with loans already in its pipeline during its bankruptcy case. First Guaranty laid off about 400 of its 600 employees nationwide days before the bankruptcy filing. Reasons for Filing for Chapter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS