Norton Fights Columbia's Atty Award Bid After Patent Verdict

By Britain Eakin (July 1, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- NortonLifeLock Inc. and Columbia University filed a flurry of responses and oppositions Friday after the university won $185 million in May over two anti-malware patents, with the cybersecurity company opposing Columbia's motion for attorney fees and enhanced damages, and the university fighting Norton's bid for a new trial, among other things. In its opposition to the fee motion, Norton urged U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck not to find the case exceptional and deserving of fees, largely because, it said, it defeated most of the claims brought against it. Of the 167 patent claims spread across six patents that the university...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS