State Farm Must Face Black Agents' Race Discrimination Suit

By Gina Kim (July 6, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has ruled that State Farm must face claims by a proposed class of former agents that it employed firm-wide policies and practices that subjected Black agents to higher scrutiny and discipline, but fewer business opportunities compared to agents of other races. In a 47-page order refusing to dismiss an amended proposed class action filed by six former State Farm agents and one current agent, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama said Friday that the group sufficiently pled their claims against State Farm and several of its units for racial discrimination and retaliation. State Farm has been ordered...

