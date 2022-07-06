FCC Calls For $220K Fraud Fine Over Broadband Subsidy

By Kelly Lienhard (July 6, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has slapped Cleo Communications and its CEO Kyle Traxler with a $220,210 fine for using interstate wires to defraud consumers hoping to participate in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. Cleo offered discounted broadband services and devices on its website under the pretext of participating in the EBB program and collected payments through credit cards, PayPal and Venmo, but the company never delivered the promised services or devices, according to eight consumers who filed complaints with the FCC. According to an FCC notice from July 1, Cleo also made untruthful statements to the agency when applying to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS