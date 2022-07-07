WFW Launches Disputes Practice In Paris With Partner Hire

By Ashish Sareen (July 7, 2022, 6:16 PM BST) -- Watson Farley & Williams LLP has hired a partner to launch a new dispute resolution practice in Paris as part of a wider strategy to build out its contentious offering globally with a particular focus on the transportation and energy industries. Franck Poindessault — who joined from French dispute resolution firm Boken on July 1 — has been hired in a bid to help the firm better advise clients on litigation before the country's judicial courts, as well as mediation and arbitration proceedings. "I am thrilled to be joining WFW and relish playing a key role in the creation of its...

