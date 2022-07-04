Gov't Pays Out To Settle Prosecutor's Whistleblowing Suit

By Adele Redmond (July 4, 2022, 3:34 PM BST) -- A former prosecutor with the Foreign Office has accepted a £423,000 ($513,000) settlement from the British government after being made redundant after she accused European Union judicial officials of corruption in Kosovo. The department has accepted no liability and rejects allegations by Maria Bamieh that it turned a blind eye to her reports that officials within EULEX, the EU's rule of law mission, colluded to drop cases against suspects for cash. The Foreign Office agreed to settle in June, after seven years of litigation in England, before a scheduled hearing over claims that it was liable for her mistreatment. Barrister Jeffrey Jupp...

