Nigeria Can't Appeal $1.7B Negligence Suit Against JPMorgan

By Richard Crump (July 4, 2022, 1:26 PM BST) -- Nigeria was refused permission on Monday to appeal a decision dismissing its $1.7 billion claim accusing JPMorgan Chase NA of negligently transferring hundreds of millions of state funds from an oil deal to the country's former oil minister. Nigeria has "no real prospect" of overturning a ruling that the country failed to show that JPMorgan had breached its duty of care to its client, the High Court has found. (iStock.com/LewisTsePuiLung) Judge Sara Cockerill said at the High Court that the Federal Republic of Nigeria has "no real prospect" of overturning her finding that the West African country had failed to show it had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS