No Diplomatic Immunity From Slavery Suit, Justices Rule

By Adele Redmond (July 6, 2022, 10:09 AM BST) -- A Saudi diplomat is not immune from an English lawsuit accusing him of trafficking a domestic servant into unlawful working conditions because her employment counts as "commercial activity" under international law, Britain's top court ruled Wednesday. Britain's highest court has ruled that a Saudi diplomat cannot rely on international law to shield him from civil litigation. (iStock.com/bpperry) Khalid Basfar cannot rely on international law to shield him from civil litigation because an exception for human trafficking in the 1961 Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations applies to domestic servants employed by diplomats, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled with a 3-to-2 majority....

