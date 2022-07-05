Tesco Staff Fight Job-Study Ruling In Equal Pay Case

By Joanne Faulkner (July 5, 2022, 7:42 PM BST) -- Lawyers representing workers at Tesco stores argued on appeal Tuesday that a study conducted by the supermarket giant in 2014 that showed equal value between staff on shop floors and higher-paid distribution workers is valid. Counsel for thousands of predominantly female workers in two separate equal pay claims being led by Leigh Day and Harcus Sinclair are seeking to overturn a tribunal decision. Watford Employment Tribunal found that an evaluation study by Tesco was "fundamentally flawed" and could not be relied upon as a valid study under the Equality Act. Sean Jones QC, counsel for the Leigh Day claimants, told the...

