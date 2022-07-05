VW-Led Group Drives Europcar Off Paris Index In €2.5B Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (July 5, 2022, 2:16 PM BST) -- A consortium led by German auto giant Volkswagen AG said on Tuesday that it will remove Europcar Mobility Group SA from the Paris stock exchange after securing a 93.6% stake in the French vehicle rental company. Green Mobility Holding SA — which includes London-based asset manager Attestor Ltd. and Dutch transport group Pon Holdings BV, as well as VW — said it had bought almost 4.7 billion shares from Europcar shareholders under a tender offer. These are bids to buy some or all of the shareholders' stock in a corporation. The deal is valued at approximately €2.5 billion ($2.6 billion), and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS