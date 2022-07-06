London's Black Cabs Say Ride Hailing App Flouts Driver Rules

By Joanne Faulkner (July 6, 2022, 6:44 PM BST) -- Private hire drivers in London who solicit customers through ride-hailing mobile apps are committing a criminal offense, lawyers representing a group of taxi drivers told the Court of Appeal Wednesday, as part of a challenge to operating licenses. United Trade Action Group, a body representing drivers of London's famous black cabs, said that bookings of private hire vehicles in the capital made through the Free Now mobile app are unlawful and violate parliamentary legislation designed to protect the public. The app allows riders to hail black cabs or private cars. Only so-called hackney carriages, which can be hailed by people on...

