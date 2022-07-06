Reed Smith Launches ESG Practice

By Ashish Sareen (July 6, 2022, 8:02 PM BST) -- Reed Smith LLP has unveiled a specialist practice geared toward advising clients on environmental, social and governance issues as stakeholders, including employees and investors, increasingly look to hold organizations accountable for how they are run. The firm said in a statement Wednesday that a multidisciplinary team of around 60 lawyers from 30 offices will advise clients on ESG issues in areas including compliance, corporate matters and dispute resolution. ESG involves a set of standards measuring the impact a business or not-for-profit entity has on society and the environment, and how transparent and accountable it is. Claude Brown, a London-based finance partner, told...

