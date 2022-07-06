3 Firms Assist On Deal Worth Up To $590M For Fox Racing

By Elaine Briseño (July 6, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Outdoor sports equipment provider Vista Outdoor Inc. announced Wednesday that it plans to purchase motocross, mountain bike and lifestyle gear producer Fox Racing, in a deal worth up to $590 million and driven by three law firms Vista Outdoor Inc., which owns 39 brands of sporting and outdoor products worldwide, was guided by a team of attorneys from Reed Smith LLP while Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal adviser in connection with the financing portion of the transaction. Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal adviser to Fox Racing. Vista Outdoor said in a statement it has...

