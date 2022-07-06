Paul Hastings Adds Ex-Prosecutor To White Collar Team

By Tracey Read (July 6, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings has added a former federal prosecutor and nationally recognized white collar defense and trial lawyer to its New York white collar and disputes team. Avi Weitzman joins the firm from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where he was a partner in that firm's litigation, white collar defense and investigations, securities enforcement, and media, entertainment and technology practice groups. Weitzman called Paul Hastings the ideal platform for his hybrid criminal/civil practice. "I think Paul Hastings is really exhibiting hockey stick growth," Weitzman told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday. "From its lateral recruitment to strategic investments, I think it's really proven itself...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS