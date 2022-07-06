CMA To Probe Microsoft's $69B Buyout Of 'Call Of Duty' Maker

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 6, 2022, 5:44 PM BST) -- The U.K. competition watchdog announced on Wednesday that it is looking into whether Microsoft Corp.'s nearly $69 billion plan to acquire video game studio Activision Blizzard Inc. would harm competition in the country. The Competition and Markets Authority said that it has notified the two tech giants about its investigation and that the first phase of the inquiry would conclude by Sept. 1, with a second phase to follow if necessary. Microsoft is represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Activision is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. The CMA, which told the companies it will officially start its...

