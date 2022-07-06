Willkie Adds Ex-SEC Litigators In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 6, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added two former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorneys to its practice focused on securities enforcement and litigation in Washington, the firm said Tuesday. Kristina Littman and Adam Aderton are joining the firm as partners in the firm's litigation department and have a combined 25 years of experience, the firm said. Both Littman and Aderton spent over a decade in their respective positions at the SEC, with Littman heading the agency's crypto assets and cyber unit and Aderton co-leading the agency's division of enforcement asset management, according to their LinkedIn profiles. David Mortlock, the managing...

