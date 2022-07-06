Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Affirms CIT's Duty Rate Ruling On Chinese Nails

By Jennifer Doherty (July 6, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a punitive tariff rate for a Chinese nail exporter in connection with an alleged fraudulent shipping scheme, a punishment that trickled down to other companies.

Dezhou Hualude Hardware Products Co. Ltd., one of three mandatory respondents in the U.S. Department of Commerce's ninth administrative review of antidumping duties on steel nails from China, brought its appeal to the Federal Circuit last year after the U.S. Court of International Trade affirmed the agency's use of adverse facts available, or AFA, to punish the company.

Commerce calculated Dezhou's tariff rate partially based on AFA, which the agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!