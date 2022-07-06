Fed. Circ. Affirms CIT's Duty Rate Ruling On Chinese Nails

By Jennifer Doherty (July 6, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a punitive tariff rate for a Chinese nail exporter in connection with an alleged fraudulent shipping scheme, a punishment that trickled down to other companies. Dezhou Hualude Hardware Products Co. Ltd., one of three mandatory respondents in the U.S. Department of Commerce's ninth administrative review of antidumping duties on steel nails from China, brought its appeal to the Federal Circuit last year after the U.S. Court of International Trade affirmed the agency's use of adverse facts available, or AFA, to punish the company. Commerce calculated Dezhou's tariff rate partially based on AFA, which the agency...

