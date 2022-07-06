FirstEnergy Investors Lose Bid To Get Bribe Suit Tossed

By Sarah Jarvis (July 6, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- FirstEnergy Corp. shareholders were dealt another setback in trying to finalize a $180 million settlement when an Ohio federal judge rejected a joint bid to toss a suit over the company's billion-dollar nuclear energy bailout bribery scandal, saying the parties did not properly notify shareholders about their dismissal bid and seem to be forum shopping for settlement approval. U.S. District Judge John R. Adams said in a Tuesday order that the parties did not indicate that they provided shareholders with proper notice about the proposed dismissal as required under a federal rule of civil procedure relating to derivative cases. The parties...

