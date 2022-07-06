11th Circ. Must Weigh Which Law To Apply In Steel Plant Fight

By Hailey Konnath (July 6, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Insurers for a steel plant owner fighting to keep its multimillion-dollar dispute with a General Electric unit out of arbitration urged the Eleventh Circuit not to rely on a Ninth Circuit decision cited by GE, arguing that the holding is "merely persuasive and not mandatory authority." In the dispute, Steel plant owner Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC says GE Energy Power Conversion France SAS Corp. caused more than $120 million in damage with faulty motors. GE has pointed to the Ninth Circuit's 2021 decision in Setty v. Shrinivas Sugandhalaya LLP as "further support" for its position that federal law should apply rather...

