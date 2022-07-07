Ex-Goldman GC Aids NFL's Dan Snyder In US House Probe

By Clarice Silber (July 7, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Dan Snyder, the embattled owner of the NFL's Washington Commanders, has been working with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP partner Karen Patton Seymour as a Congressional committee attempts to subpoena him for a deposition regarding allegations of a toxic work culture within his organization. Snyder previously denied a House Committee on Oversight and Reform panel's invitation to voluntarily testify at a June 22 hearing attended by National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell. A spokesperson for Snyder told Law360 Pulse in an emailed statement on Thursday that he has not refused to appear for a deposition. "The committee offered only one date —...

