Oracle Seeks New Legal Chief As Longtime GC Retires

By Sue Reisinger (July 6, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. is seeking a new general counsel after its long-time legal chief, Dorian Daley, said she intends to retire in August. In a July 1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Austin, Texas-based company said Daley notified it of her intentions at the end of June. "Ms. Daley will assist in the transition of her duties until her retirement becomes effective," the filing states. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. A 1986 graduate of the Santa Clara University School of Law, Daley spent five years with the commercial litigation group at...

