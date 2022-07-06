Ex-LeClairRyan Partner Joins BestEx Trading Tech Firm As GC

By Christine DeRosa (July 6, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A former LeClairRyan partner has joined Stamford, Connecticut-based trading technology firm BestEx Research as the company's general counsel, the research firm announced. Paul Merolla brings more than four decades of experience to the role at BestEx Research, a company that aims to reduce costs for portfolio managers and traders using trading algorithms, the company said Tuesday. "As we continue to expand into new markets and asset classes, Paul's regulatory and financial services expertise will be invaluable," said Hitesh Mittal, the company's founder and CEO, in a statement. Mittal added that having robust legal oversight will allow the company to serve clients'...

