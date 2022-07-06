5th Circ. Doubtful Of Biden's Rebuff Of Order Neutering DACA

By Alyssa Aquino (July 6, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday appeared skeptical of the Biden administration's attempts to salvage an Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation, with one judge emphasizing evidence indicating that Texas could lower its public services spending if the program was terminated. At oral arguments, U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho was deeply critical of Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton's claims that Texas didn't have evidence showing that it had been financially injured by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program provides deportation protections and work permits to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the...

