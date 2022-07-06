Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Upholds Chubb Unit's Win In Reimbursement Suit

By Josh Liberatore (July 6, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Admiral Insurance Co. can't obtain partial reimbursement from a Chubb unit for a $2.5 million settlement of an underlying dispute over a construction project for a Los Angeles community college, the Ninth Circuit ruled, agreeing with a lower court that the Chubb unit settled all claims covered by its policy.

In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said Tuesday that ACE American Insurance Co. doesn't have to reimburse Admiral for claims it settled on behalf of the insurers' common policyholder, Gateway Science & Engineering, because ACE negotiated a settlement of its own that released it from liability.

A Ninth Circuit panel...

