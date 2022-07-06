9th Circ. Upholds Chubb Unit's Win In Reimbursement Suit

By Josh Liberatore (July 6, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Admiral Insurance Co. can't obtain partial reimbursement from a Chubb unit for a $2.5 million settlement of an underlying dispute over a construction project for a Los Angeles community college, the Ninth Circuit ruled, agreeing with a lower court that the Chubb unit settled all claims covered by its policy. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said Tuesday that ACE American Insurance Co. doesn't have to reimburse Admiral for claims it settled on behalf of the insurers' common policyholder, Gateway Science & Engineering, because ACE negotiated a settlement of its own that released it from liability. A Ninth Circuit panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS