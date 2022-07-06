Lindsey Graham Vows To Fight Ga. 2020 Election Subpoena

By Rosie Manins (July 6, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will challenge a subpoena issued as part of a Georgia district attorney's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, Graham's attorneys said Wednesday. The senator will go to court to challenge the subpoena, his attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP said in a statement responding to court filings issued in a special grand jury investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis. Graham was one of several top Trump allies asked in the last week to provide information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS