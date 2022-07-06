Casino Owner Asks 10th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (July 6, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The operator of two casinos in Colorado and Nevada asked the Tenth Circuit to revive its $60 million COVID-19 business interruption coverage suit against Affiliated FM Insurance Co., arguing the language of its policy suggests communicable diseases can trigger coverage. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.'s "all-risk" insurance policy both excludes coverage for contamination, including viruses, and explicitly includes some coverage for the actual presence of a communicable disease, referred to in a heading as "property damage," according to a brief filed Tuesday. A Colorado federal judge should not have tossed Monarch's claim under the contamination exclusion because the policy is ambiguous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS