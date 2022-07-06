Ga. Justices To Review If Kids Can Claim Wrongful Death

By Kelcey Caulder (July 6, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court granted certiorari Wednesday to a daughter trying to revive a wrongful death suit she filed on behalf of her father against a doctor and medical group after a lower court said only a surviving spouse could bring the case. The court added the case to its October oral argument calendar and ordered briefing from the daughter, Diane Dickens Hamon, on why she has standing to pursue a wrongful death case against Dr. Winston Clark Connell and South Georgia Emergency Medicine Associates PC, whom she claims wrongly failed to treat her father's condition as a developing stroke, which she said led...

