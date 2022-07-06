Court Urged To Reject ADP's Early Win Bid In ERISA Row

By Patrick Hoff (July 6, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A financial company and one of its employees told a New Jersey federal court not to toss a proposed class action alleging that ADP allowed its multi-employer retirement plan to pay excessively high administrative fees, calling the human resources company's arguments "beyond the pale." McCaffree Financial Corp., which says it is a co-sponsor of the 401(k) plan, and Mark McCaffree said Tuesday the court should not grant ADP's motion to dismiss their amended complaint, arguing that the company's assertion that comparing single-employer retirement plans to multi-employer plans has no basis in any authority. McCaffree said ADP caused the ADP TotalSource Retirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS