Mall Tenants Fight Sanctions Bid In Simon Property Fraud Suit

By Charlie Innis (July 6, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of mall tenants claiming Simon Property Group stole more than $32 million by inflating their electricity charges fought back earlier this week against the real estate investment trust's recent bid for sanctions alleging the tenants disobeyed court orders connected to a counterclaim. In a response filed Tuesday in Florida district court, named plaintiff Cafe Gelato & Panini LLC alleged Simon Property is trying to divert the court's attention from its own "repeated sanctionable conduct," asserting that the motion for sanctions is part of an effort to derail the litigation through "time-barred" counterclaims. Simon Property and other defendants had...

