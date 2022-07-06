Biden Admin. Finalizes Multiemployer Pension Rescue Rule

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 6, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. finalized regulations implementing a multibillion-dollar backstop for troubled union pension plans known as the Special Financial Assistance program, which was approved by Congress in March 2021 as part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The final rule comes after interim regulations published in July 2021 established broad terms for the program, which will deliver assistance to roughly 200 financially strapped multiemployer pension plans covering an estimated 3 million union retirees. Absent congressional action, major union plans including the 256,000-member Central States Pension Fund were projected to run out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS