DOJ's Antitrust Division Taps Former Microsoft Economist

By Bryan Koenig (July 6, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division is padding its ranks with a top economist, tapping a Stanford professor and former Microsoft consulting chief economist as the agency moves forward with major technology cases and considers a broad rethink of how competition enforcement should work. Susan Athey, who will serve as chief economist, is one of several high-profile hires confirmed Tuesday by the DOJ, alongside new Principal Economist Ioana Marinescu, a University of Pennsylvania professor, and Scott McAbee, formerly of Alston & Bird LLP and before that WilmerHale, tapped last month to serve as counsel to Antitrust Division head Jonathan Kanter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS